Specialist information source for the German and international DIY, garden and pet retail sectors.
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Hardware Stores and Garden CentersContinue to the DIY industry page
Trade journals, trade directories, statistics and studies for the DIY and garden industry nationally and worldwide.
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Pet RetailContinue to the pet industry page
Trade journals, trade directories and statistics for the national and international pet industry.
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Pet CongressLearn more
For more than 15 years, the congress has been the highlight event for decision-makers in the pet industry. We promote international exchange with our English-language
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Corporate PublishingLearn more
Whether it's a company biography or an anniversary magazine, we present your company in the best possible light.
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Hobby AquaristicsGo to daehne-aquaristik.de
Under the motto "The most beautiful aspects of aquatics," the publishing house offers an extensive book program and publishes the popular hobby magazines aquaristik and caridina.