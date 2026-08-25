Specialist information source for the German and international DIY, garden and pet retail sectors.

  • Hardware Stores and Garden Centers

    Trade journals, trade directories, statistics and studies for the DIY and garden industry nationally and worldwide.

    Continue to the DIY industry page 

  • Pet Retail

    Trade journals, trade directories and statistics for the national and international pet industry.

    Continue to the pet industry page 

  • Pet Congress

    For more than 15 years, the congress has been the highlight event for decision-makers in the pet industry. We promote international exchange with our English-language

    Learn more 
  • Coporate Publishing

    Corporate Publishing

    Whether it's a company biography or an anniversary magazine, we present your company in the best possible light.

    Learn more 

  • Hobby Aquaristics

    Under the motto "The most beautiful aspects of aquatics," the publishing house offers an extensive book program and publishes the popular hobby magazines aquaristik and caridina.

    Go to daehne-aquaristik.de 